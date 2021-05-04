CVS take on 2021 gets rosier, profit jumps 11%

That easily beat average expectations of $1.72 per share in earnings on $68.44 billion in revenue, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

CVS Health started 2021 with an earnings forecast that largely fell short of Wall Street expectations. But it said Tuesday that it now expects adjusted per-share earnings to range from $7.56 to $7.68 in 2021.

Analysts are looking for $7.53 per share, on average, according to a survey by FactSet.

CVS Health operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business, and the company sells health insurance through its Aetna arm.

Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. rose nearly 3% before the opening bell.

____

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

_____

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS