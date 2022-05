Curry, Warriors take 3-0 lead on Mavericks with 109-100 win

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber, two long-range specialists for Dallas, missed all 12 of their 3s combined and were 0-15 overall. Both went scoreless, offsetting Spencer Dinwiddie's 26 points off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 20.

Wiggins' dunk over Doncic was originally ruled an offensive foul midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors challenged, and the ruling was Wiggins' elbow to Doncic was incidental contact, giving Golden State a 93-83 lead.

About a minute later, Wiggins, who had 11 rebounds, moved quickly down the right baseline for a follow dunk on a miss by Curry as the Warriors extended their NBA record with a 26th consecutive series in which they won at least one road game.

One of Dinwiddie's 3-pointers got Dallas within five points with 1:15 remaining, but Jordan Poole answered with one from the left wing just inside the final minute.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

The most tense moment of the series came late in the first half after a corner 3 from Curry capped an 8-0 run that put the Warriors in front by a point and helped them to a 48-47 halftime lead. And it left Curry confused.

Curry ran the length of the court with his tongue hanging out after Dallas called timeout. As he circled back toward his bench, Curry walked by Doncic with teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson nearby.

Doncic appeared to take issue with something Toscano-Anderson said and started toward the Golden State bench before officials along with coaches and players from both teams intervened. Meantime, Draymond Green and injured Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. exchanged unpleasantries about 45 feet apart.

After the timeout, Curry could been seen saying, “What happened?” and approached Doncic to talk about it. The exchange ended with Green as the peacemaker with Doncic.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Green got a technical foul, his second of the series, after an extended conversation with official Marc Davis when he was called for a backcourt violation when he hurriedly tried to step back over the midcourt line to catch a long, unexpected pass from Curry. The crowd was howling for a technical and finally got it. Seconds later, Green was called for his first foul and didn't like the call. But he directed his complaint at his own bench instead of the officiating crew. ... Otto Porter Jr., who averaged 10.5 points on 82% shooting the first two games, limped to the locker room in the first half and was ruled out with left foot soreness.

Mavericks: Bullock won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar social justice award. He has been active in the LGBTQ+ community. His sister, a transgender woman, was killed in 2014. Bullock worked with several organizations in the Dallas area after signing as a free agent in the offseason and has long been active in similar pursuits in his native North Carolina. ... Dorian Finney-Smith got a technical early in the second half for an elbow to the back of Green after a made Dallas free throw.

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrates after dunking the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call during the second half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)