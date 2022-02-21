Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant defends during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant defends during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win.

Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron.

Curry turned boos to oohs and aahs with the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry made 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two off Anthony Davis' record. He was clearly hunting it, asking on the sideline during a sizzling third quarter what the record was.

“It’s pretty special, obviously being back in Ohio,” Curry said, seconds after being handed the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP Trophy. “The trophy is very special. Very humble, very blessed.”

He missed his final 3-point attempt that would have allowed him to surpass Davis. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

The All-Star Game's return to Cleveland was expected to be James' night. He is the Cavaliers franchise's greatest player, having led them to their only NBA championship in 2016.

Instead, he was upstaged by Curry, who was born in the same Akron hospital.

Curry finished 16 of 27 beyond the arc — sometimes well, well behind it. He launched a few from the All-Star 2022 logo near midcourt, running backward without even waiting to watch one go in.

He smiled when he was booed during pregame introductions, Cleveland fans not forgiving him for helping Golden State beat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18.

But the fans were enjoying his show too much to keep going as the game went on, though the boos returned when he was presented the MVP award.

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives down the court during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives down the court during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives down the court during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a break on the bench during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a break on the bench during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry takes a break on the bench during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Golden State Warriors' Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he points to the bench after hitting another three-point shot during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he points to the bench after hitting another three-point shot during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smiles as he points to the bench after hitting another three-point shot during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tries for a steal during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tries for a steal during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray tries for a steal during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Former NBA greats Dennis Rodman, left, and Michael Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest players during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Former NBA greats Dennis Rodman, left, and Michael Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest players during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Former NBA greats Dennis Rodman, left, and Michael Jordan greet each other during the introduction of 75 of the leagues greatest players during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a reverse dink during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a reverse dink during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a reverse dink during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to celebrities in the front row as he plays in the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to celebrities in the front row as he plays in the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts to celebrities in the front row as he plays in the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Bill Murray, left, and Lil Wayne watch from court side during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Bill Murray, left, and Lil Wayne watch from court side during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Bill Murray, left, and Lil Wayne watch from court side during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

caption arrowCaption
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dinks the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dinks the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

caption arrowCaption
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dinks the ball during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

In Other News
1
Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis
2
The Latest: Curry, James lead Team LeBron to All-Star win
3
Jordan, Magic honored with 75th team at All-Star halftime
4
Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
5
At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top