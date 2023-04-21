Curry scores 36, Warriors beat Kings 114-97 without Green

Jordan Poole — playing on a tender left ankle — started in Green’s place and had 16 points and five rebounds, while the Warriors also counted on contributions from Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo.

Looney, who led the NBA in offensive rebounds and played in his 218th straight game, corralled a key board from the offensive glass that led to Curry's 3 to beat the halftime buzzer and make it a double-digit Warriors lead at 53-41.

Harrison Barnes added 17 points against his old team for Sacramento, whose fans were told to leave those noisy cowbells at home because they're banned at Chase Center. Warriors fans were raucous in their own right sporting yellow “Gold Blooded” t-shirts and pounding Thunderstix.

Leading into Game 3, Golden State coach Steve Kerr shared with the team his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.” That’s a mantra he challenged the Warriors to use to take better shots and be more careful with the ball to limit turnovers.

He felt the Warriors had been in a hurry and committing unforced turnovers, rushed to make a play.

They seemed like their old selves in this one.

NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown, who received a shipment of new Vans sneakers, warned of what might happen if his team let down even in the slightest: "If we're overconfident we're going to get our behinds handed to us because these guys are champions."

Curry and Co. made sure of that.

E-40 IS BACK

Rapper E-40 returned courtside for Game 3 fashionably late and fashionable.

The hip-hop star whose real name is Earl Stevens alleged “racial bias” after being kicked out of Game 1 at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. He and the Kings put out a joint statement Wednesday explaining there was a ‘miscommunication’ and said it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” between both parties.

“We're OK, can't complain,” he said Thursday of being satisfied with the Kings' response.

Curry and E-40 shared a celebratory embrace shortly after the final buzzer as Curry made his way to the tunnel.

TIP-INS

Kings: The Kings were outrebounded 60-53. ... Sacramento shot 11 for 46 on 3s. ... The Kings made it to the free-throw line just eight times in the initial two quarters and 23 for the game.

Warriors: Wiggins had a memorable second-quarter sequence with a block then 3-pointer moments later. ... Moody had a three-point play and dunk over a sizzling 38-second stretch late in the third putting Golden State up 76-63 and finished with 13 points. ... In a quiet outing, Klay Thompson had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting but hit two timely shots down the stretch.

