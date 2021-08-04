Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

“I appreciate everybody out there committing to how we play, and that’s really unlocked what I do best,” Curry said. “That was huge, but God is good. I’ve been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level and the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it’s something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career. As the years go on, that is the difference maker for me.”

In December, Curry noted he wanted to play until he’s 40 if possible and do so the whole way for the Warriors. Discussions had already begun then on an extension, he said, and now he has a new deal in hand well before he begins his 13th season.

In July 2017, Curry received a $201 million, five-year deal that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

Considered overlooked and undersized after being drafted seventh overall out of Davidson in 2009, Curry has repeatedly proven the doubters wrong. He led the Warriors to five straight NBA Finals and championships in 2015, ’17 and ’18.

“I’m really proud of what I put in to it, and the team, they know who they are, that help me and push me and motivate me,” he said. “I’m going to keep doing that until I can’t anymore. I don’t know how long that’ll be but that’s the difference-maker for me.”

