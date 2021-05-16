Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

Jordan Poole scored 15 off the bench and hit a go-ahead baseline 3 with 4:28 remaining. Andrew Wiggins dunked off a miss by Curry from deep the next time down and scored 21.

Jonas Valanciunas had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run all by himself to pull Memphis within 86-77 — and Curry immediately returned, hitting a 3 with 8:23 to go.

Brooks converted a tying three-point play with 6:32 left. Draymond Green drew Brooks’ sixth foul moments later, sending the Grizzlies star to the bench for the final 6:12 with 18 points.

“This is the best we’ve played all year,” said coach Steve Kerr, whose Warriors returned to the arena at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to take their COVID-19 tests ahead of the 12:30 p.m. start time.

Curry, Green and Wiggins — who had played every game — sat out Friday against New Orleans to be fresh for Sunday.

Both teams entered with identical 38-33 records and riding five-game winning streaks. They had split a back-to-back set March 19-20 in Memphis.

It marked quite a special day for outgoing Warriors President and COO Rick Welts, who is departing the position after 10 years with the franchise. He led the construction plans for second-year Chase Center and will stay on in an advisory role. Kerr spoke on the court before tip-off, both thanking the fans and honoring all that former Seattle SuperSonics ball boy Welts has done for the NBA and Warriors.

Curry missed his first four shots and initial three 3s before a layup with 3:45 remaining in the opening quarter. He then hit a jumper the next time down to become scoring champion — drawing roars and a standing ovation.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Shot 2 for 12 on 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 25 overall. ... Memphis finished 20-16 on the road, the third-highest road winning percentage in franchise history (.585 in 2012-13 and 2014-15).

Warriors: G/F Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his 10th straight game with an injured left wrist. He was re-evaluated and showed progress in his recovery, but is not cleared to practice and won’t be re-examined for another week to 10 days. ... Golden State won 10 of the last 11 at home to finish with a 25-11 record at Chase Center. ... The Warriors signed G Gary Payton II, who previously had a pair of 10-day contracts with the team.

IMPACT FAN

The Warriors hosted 18-year-old activist Tiana Day, who last summer led a Black Lives Matter protest on the Golden Gate Bridge that attracted some 50,000 people after just 18 hours of planning.

“I feel really powerful, I feel like I have a voice,” said Day, who is from San Ramon and has started her own non-profit and took a year off from starting college to focus on her efforts. “I felt empowered because there were so many young people leading this movement, creating protests and trying to make a change in the community. I was like, ‘If they can do it, I can do it, too.’”

Golden State has regularly recognized an “Impact Warrior,” someone making a positive impact through their leadership in the community.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Return home to face 10th-seeded San Antonio, with that winner advancing to take on the loser of the 7 vs. 8 play-in game for the No. 8 playoff seed.

Warriors: Hit the road to play the West’s No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament to determine the seventh seed for the playoffs.

___

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) looks for the ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, left, and forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas, left, dunks in front of Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, middle, reacts between forward Kent Bazemore (26) and guard Mychal Mulder after a Memphis Grizzlies foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, top, reacts after guard Stephen Curry, bottom, shot a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gesture toward players during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu