Curry dazzles for 47 points on 34th birthday, Warriors win

Rui Hachimura's basket with 5:25 to play got the Wizards within single digits at 110-101 before Curry connected moments later.

JAPAN TOUR

The Warriors and Wizards will play a pair of preseason games Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 in Saitama, Japan, outside Tokyo.

“Participating in the upcoming NBA Japan Games gives us great optimism about the continued growth of basketball around the world and the opportunity to unite through a shared love of the game,” Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Schneider said.

The games at Saitama Super Arena will be the Wizards’ first trip to Japan and the 15th and 16th games in the country for the NBA.

FAMILIAR FACE

First-year Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. was a Warriors assistant in 2011-12 during Thompson’s rookie season and the third year for Curry.

“This place was a lot of fun,” he said. “Not only the city but the arena, the energy.”

WISEMAN PLAN

Second-year center James Wiseman will play another game — his third — with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, then the Warriors will decide on the next step.

He hasn't played this season while recovering from right knee surgery and not in an NBA game since April 10.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington shot 6 for 20 from deep in the first half to trail 73-57 at the break and committed seven turnovers that led to 15 Golden State points. ... The Wizards shot 51.2% but were outrebounded 44-35.

Warriors: Golden State missed starting forward Andrew Wiggins because of an illness. ... G Gary Payton II sat out a sixth straight game with soreness in his left knee. ... The Warriors are 12-2 at home against the Eastern Conference. ... Andre Iguodala missed a 15th straight game and 23rd in 24 with lower back tightness but Kerr said “we want to do everything possible to have him healthy” for the stretch run and playoffs.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Denver on Wednesday night, a respite in the middle of tough stretch with eight of 10 on the road.

Warriors: Host Celtics on Wednesday night, having lost the last three and five of six to Boston at home.

Caption Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures next to guard Jordan Poole (3) after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) is defended between Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu

Caption Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, left, and center Kevon Looney during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu