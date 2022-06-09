Curry comes up limping after mad scramble in Warriors lost

The focus was Curry, who when the players were separated remained on the floor wincing in pain.

Celtics center Al Horford rolled up on Curry’s leg during the scrum -- a play reminiscent on the one in the teams’ regular-season meeting in March, when Smart rolled over Curry’s ankle in a play that Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticized as “dangerous.”

The struggle Wednesday night ended with Green fouling out of the game. He chewed out the referee while Curry remained on the floor. Curry remained in the game but after the teams traded baskets to leave Boston ahead by 14 points, Kerr emptied his bench.

Green was credited with getting the Warriors back in the series with that Game 2 at home. He came back with nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, a technical foul to set the tone in Golden State’s victory.

But he finished with just two points on Wednesday, along with the six fouls and was not a major factor.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)