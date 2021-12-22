Cup SFs will see Spurs face Chelsea, Arsenal vs Liverpool

Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Arsenal beat Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday.

REDS' COMEBACK

There was an immediate impact at Anfield by Jamie Vardy whose double made it 10 goals in 14 appearances against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher got a touch to Vardy's shot in the ninth minute but couldn't keep it out. The striker sidefooted in a cross from Patson Daka four minutes later.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain prevented the game running away from Liverpool by pulling one back in the 19th but James Maddison restored Leicester's two-goal lead in the 33rd with a strike from 25 yards.

Having made 10 changes from the side that drew at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, Jürgen Klopp turned to more experienced players in the second half — including Jota who netted in the 68th.

Leicester was preparing for a semifinal until Takumi Minamino equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But with a chance to win the shootout for Liverpool, Minamino failed to convert. After Ryan Bertrand's penalty for Leicester was saved by Kelleher, Jota responded by hitting the target to send Liverpool through.

GOAL BURST

The three goals in north London came in a five-minute spell.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pullback was turned into the net by Bergwijn in the 29th minute. The lead only lasted until the 32rd when Eric Dier’s clearance was intercepted by the visitors and eventually reached Bowen who, on the turn in the penalty area, switched the ball between his feet before equalizing.

But Tottenham was quickly back in front with Bergwijn dribbling past Manuel Lanzini and squaring to Moura to squeeze the shot through the crowded penalty area into the net.

CHELSEA LATE BREAKTHROUGH

Chelsea only took control at Brentford after N’Golo Kante was brought on for the final 15 minutes.

The World Cup winner with France was involved in the buildup before a cross from Reece James was turned into his own net by Jansson.

The win was secured in the 85th from Jorginho's penalty after Mason Mount was tripped by goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Tottenham's Harry Kane, top, duels for the ball with West Ham's Craig Dawson during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Caption Tottenham's Harry Kane, top, duels for the ball with West Ham's Craig Dawson during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption Tottenham's Lucas Moura, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Caption Tottenham's Lucas Moura, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira