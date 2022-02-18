Cuomo sued by NY trooper, saying he sexually harassed her

Several district attorneys in New York said they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible,” but said the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to file criminal charges against him.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi blasted the trooper’s lawsuit Thursday.

“Gov. Cuomo will fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop — we look forward to justice in a court of law,“ Azzopardi said.

DeRosa's attorney Paul Schectman said his client, the governor's top aide, only interacted with the trooper to say “'hello and goodbye.'"

“It is not a viable case anywhere in America and is beyond frivolous,” Schectman said.

A spokesperson for New York State Police didn’t immediately provide comment Thursday.

Cuomo has denied he ever intended to touch anyone inappropriately.

Sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo began to mount in early 2021.

He initially offered an apology for behavior with women that "may have been insensitive or too personal," and said some of his past remarks were "misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."