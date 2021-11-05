Cuomo prosecutor seeks more time to finish investigation

But the court granted an adjournment until Jan. 7, 2022, at the request of the parties, a spokesperson for Albany Country District Attorney David Soares said in an email.

A call was made to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple seeking comment.

The one-page complaint filed in Albany City Court accuses Cuomo of forcible touching by putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7.

The complaint did not name the woman, but she has identified herself as Brittany Commisso, who worked as one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations in August.

Forcible touching is a misdemeanor in New York, punishable by up to a year in jail, though many cases for first-time offenders are resolved with probation or a shorter jail sentence.