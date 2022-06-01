Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, out of 45,282 ballots counted as of 1 p.m. Central time.

The race doesn’t qualify for an automatic recount, but Cisneros can request and pay for one. If Cisneros requests a recount, The Associated Press will not declare a winner until it is completed.