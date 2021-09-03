Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5

The Pirates trailed 5-0 after four innings, but Alford capped a three-run sixth with a tying two-run homer — a massive drive to a green roof in center that chased Alec Mills. Alford has four homers on the year and seven for his career after his first multihomer game.

Schwindel got the lead back for the Cubs with a one-out drive in the bottom half on a 3-0 pitch from Shelby Miller (0-1). Schwindel also singled in Hermosillo in the second.

Trevor Megill (1-0), Codi Heuer and Rowan Wick combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings after Mills departed. Megill got four outs for his first major league win, and Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his second save.

Hermosillo helped Chicago get off to a fast start with a two-run single with two outs in the second. He led off the fourth with his third homer, a drive to left-center against Steven Brault.

Happ singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and singled again in the seventh. The switch hitter is batting .342 (25 for 73) in his last 20 games, raising his average to .208 after a rough start to the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: INF David Bote (sprained right ankle) ran the bases before the game.

UP NEXT

Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.43 ERA) pitches Saturday for the Cubs. Hendricks was hit hard in his last start, allowing eight runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 13-1 loss to the White Sox last weekend. The Pirates did not announce a starter before the game.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) celebrates outside the dugout with Robinson Chirinos after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Anthony Alford rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast