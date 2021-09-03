springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, looks at Rafael Ortega during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Caption
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, looks at Rafael Ortega during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Nation & World
By JAY COHEN, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated.

Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with Friday afternoon's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no word on any players being unavailable.

The Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Mexico confronts complex position on immigration
2
Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony
3
EU leader 'deplores' Belarus behavior amid migrant standoff
4
First flames, then fees: Tahoe evacuees report price gouging
5
Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top