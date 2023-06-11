Cubs' Kyle Hendricks holds Giants hitless through 7 innings

Hendricks has faced one batter over the minimum and has thrown 52 of 81 pitches for strikes. The only Giants batter to reach base is Michael Conforto, who drew a five-pitch walk with one out in the second. Hendricks retired his next 17 batters.

Center fielder Mike Tauchman helped by making a diving, backhand catch to rob Brandon Crawford of an extra-base hit near the warning track in the third.