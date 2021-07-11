Cubs' Davis 2 HRs in Futures Game, long balls begin at Coors

Matthew Liberatore, a 21-year-old St. Louis left-hander blocked from the Olympics by the Cardinals after pitching twice in qualifying, opened with a perfect first for the National.

Prospects were mostly slowed last year by the cancellation of minor league seasons due to the pandemic.

Barrero played 24 games for the Reds last year as José Garcia and changed his name in May to honor his mother, who died of COVID. He hit a solo homer in the first on a fastball from Texas' Cole Winn.

Topia got big cheers from the Rockies' crowd when he made it 3-0 in the third on a sinker from the Rangers' Cole Ragans.

Nolan Gorman added an RBI double against Boston's Bryan Bello and San Diego's Luis Campusano boosted the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The AL had one hit until the last inning of the seven-inning game, when Boston's Jeter Downs hit a two-run double and Toronto's Austin Martin followed with an RBI single.

