Cuban labor minister resigns after her suggestion beggars were pretending sparked backlash

Cuba’s Labor Minister Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera has resigned after controversial comments she made about poverty in the island nation
A woman searches through a dumpster looking for useful items, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)

A woman searches through a dumpster looking for useful items, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
HAVANA (AP) — A Cuban minister who sparked criticism after saying that there are no beggars in Cuba, only people disguised as such, resigned Tuesday.

Cuba's Presidency said in a post on X that Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera “acknowledged her errors and submitted her resignation.”

Feitó made the comments Monday before deputies in a National Assembly committee. The comments went viral, prompting calls for Feitó's impeachment and a wave of criticism in a country experiencing a tough economic situation in recent years.

Even Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was critical. Without mentioning her by name, but referring to the meeting at the National Assembly committee where Feitó participated, Díaz-Canel said on his X account: "the lack of sensitivity in addressing vulnerability is highly questionable. The revolution cannot leave anyone behind; that is our motto, our militant responsibility."

The economic crisis in Cuba has increased social vulnerability and led to unusual scenes for the island, such as people — especially the elderly — begging or scavenging through garbage, or some cleaning windshields at corners.

“We have seen people, apparently beggars, (but) when you look at their hands, look at the clothes these people are wearing, they are disguised as beggars, they are not beggars," Feitó said before the National Assembly committee. "In Cuba there are no beggars.”

She added that people cleaning windshields use the money to “drink alcohol.”

Feitó also lashed out against those who search through the garbage dumps, saying they are recovering materials “to resell and not pay tax.”

Until a few years ago, despite the poverty, there were no signs of begging or homelessness on the island thanks to benefits that have now been greatly reduced.

The pension of a retiree is about 2,000 Cuban pesos per month, roughly $5 on the informal market, and just under the cost of a carton of eggs. For those who don't receive remittances from family abroad, it means going hungry.

Self-employed Enrique Guillén believes the minister is wrong and that some people do not see the situation clearly, and hopes the government will take action.

“They are elderly people who count on a pension that does not exist. They cannot even buy a carton of eggs. It is the reality we are living in Cuba,” Guillén said.

On Monday, island authorities reported that Cuba's gross domestic product fell by 1.1% in 2024, accumulating a decline of 11% over the past five years.

Vendors wait for customers next to the trunk of their American classic car stuffed with homemade crisps and bread, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)

Street vendors wait for customers at the entrance of a state-owned establishment in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)

A merchant uses rechargeable lamps for illumination while serving customers during a power outage, inside a private hardware market, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)

A man culls through garbage collecting aluminium cans for recycling, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jorge Luis Baños)

