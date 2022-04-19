Cuba says it will attend migration talks with the US

Also, Trump withdrew embassy staff in 2018. Thousands of people were left without completing family reunification processes or were prevented from traveling unless they carried out visa procedures through Guyana.

The pandemic further complicated things and new U.S. President Joe Biden did not relax the tough measures, despite his campaign promises.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in the last six months Cubans were stopped 79,800 times at the southern U.S. border, a little more than double the entire 2021 fiscal year and five times more than 2020.

Cuban authorities said that in the last five years the United States had also failed to comply with the part of the bilateral agreement that establishes the delivery of 20,000 visas per year.

Cuba held migratory talks over that period of time with countries such as Canada, Belize, and less than a month ago with Mexico, which is seeing more Cubans at its borders. Cubans have been arriving there irregularly — in trips plagued by smugglers and dangerous routes -- with the aim of entering the United States.