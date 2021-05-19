Cuba baseball squad without visas as Olympic qualifier nears

The Cuban team has spent months training for the qualifying tournament in the hopes of representing their country in this year's Tokyo Olympics, team captain Frederich Cepeda said.

“It is very sad what is happening, we have been training for a long time,” the outfielder said during a break in training. “It is a dream for us and for the people of Cuba to achieve the Olympic qualification ... What we want is our right to play."

The qualifying tournament will be held from May 31 to June 5 and Cuba would be in Group B, where it would face baseball powers such as Colombia and Venezuela as well as Canada.

If the Cubans cannot make the games in Florida, they can try to qualify of the Olympics in Taipei in June.

Cuban baseball executives say all the athletes have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with two doses of Cuba’s own Soberana 02 vaccine and a booster dose of Soberana Plus.

Baseball returns to the Olympics this summer after a 13-year absence.

Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo throws the ball during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Several Cuban baseball players walk on the field during a break from the training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A Cuban baseball player hits the ball during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A little over a week after the start of the Las Americas Baseball Pre-Olympic in Florida, the Cuban team does not have visas to travel to the United States. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa