CSX railroad's 1Q profit jumps 15% on higher rates

CSX officials highlighted some of the steps the railroad is taking to improve safety, including installing 53 more trackside detectors to help find equipment problems before they cause a derailment. After that, CSX will have hot-bearing detectors 14.9 miles (24 kilometers) apart on average across its network.

CSX's revenue grew 9% to $3.71 billion in the quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of $3.58 billion.

The railroad's expenses were up about 5% to $2.24 billion as the cost of fuel and wages continued to grow, with CSX hiring more employees and starting paying its employees the raises it promised during last fall's contract fight.

The railroad has nearly 1,700 more employees for a total of 22,634 now after hiring aggressively over the past year as part of its efforts to improve service.