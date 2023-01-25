CSX railroad profit up 9% on higher fuel surcharges, rates

CSX said its revenue also increased 9% to hit $3.73 billion, which was in line with Wall Street expectations. The increases in fuel surcharges and shipping rates drove revenue higher even though volume slipped 2%. The railroad said last month's severe winter weather modestly hurt volume in December.

The railroad said its expenses jumped 10% to $2.27 billion with fuel costs increasing 46%.

Hinrichs said he expects volume to continue growing more than the gross domestic product that's expected to be up about half a percent this year as the railroad's service continues improving.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.