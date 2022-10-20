CSX 3Q profit up 15% as railroad hauls 2% more freight

CSX has been hiring more workers throughout the year to help it better handle the freight its customers want to ship without significant delays. The railroad said its headcount is now up to 6,819 from about 6,400 at the start of the year. Its goal is to have roughly 7,000 employees by the end of the year.

Those additional workers are helping. Throughout the year, the average speed of CSX's trains has been increasing and hit 15.8 mph in the third quarter. That's down from last year's 17.7 mph but significantly better than the 14.9 mph CSX reported at the start of this year.