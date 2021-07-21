CSX 2Q profit more than doubled as railroad hauled 27% more

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Wednesday that it earned $1.17 billion, or 52 cents per share, during the quarter. The results included a one-time boost of 12 cents per share related to a $349 million sale of property rights to the state of Virginia.

The adjusted results of 40 cents a share topped the average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research for adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share.