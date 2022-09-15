Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

On Wednesday the queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.

Charles, his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.

The military procession underscored Elizabeth’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.

The 900-year-old Westminster Hall is now the focus of events, as the queen lies in state until Monday. Thousands have already paid their respects, filing past the casket draped with the royal standard and topped with a diamond-encrusted crown.

People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and sneakers, walked in a steady stream through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where previous monarchs have lain in state.

After filing past the casket, most mourners paused to look back before going out through the hall’s great oak doors. Some wiped away tears; others bowed their heads or curtseyed. One sank onto a knee and blew a farewell kiss.

Keith Smart, an engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the hall. He had waited more than 10 hours for the chance to say his goodbye.

“Everybody in the crowd was impeccably behaved. There was no malice, everybody was friends. It was fantastic,” he said. “And then, to come into that room and see that, I just broke down inside. I didn’t bow — I knelt to the floor, on my knees, bowed my head to the queen.”

The late-night silence was broken when one of the guards standing vigil around the coffin collapsed and fell forward off a raised platform. The man, his chest adorned with medals, could be seen on livestreams of the queen’s coffin lying in state swaying on his feet before pitching forward onto the floor. Two police officers rushed to his assistance.

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland — where the monarch died Sept. 8, aged 96 — to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, about 33,000 people filed silently past her coffin in 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined Shape Caption A woman wipes away tears as she joins people sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watching screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Combined Shape Caption A woman wipes away tears as she joins people sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watching screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Combined Shape Caption People arrive in the queue outside Westminster Palace to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption People arrive in the queue outside Westminster Palace to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber