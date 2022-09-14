Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession

Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said that the horses have undergone special training for the funeral, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown onto streets as the procession passes by.

People stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).

Crowds have lined the route of the queen's coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign's flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.

Geoff Colgan, a taxi driver who took the day off to witness the moment, stood stunned in the moments after the queen’s coffin passed.

“It’s one of those things you know would happen, but when it does you can’t believe it,” he said, holding his toddler.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen's mother in 2002.

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come," he added.

Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

People sit as they wait for the ceremonial procession of late Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in Whitehall, central London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Paul Childs/Pool Photo via AP)

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Paul Childs/Pool Photo via AP)

A photograph of Queen Elizabeth II is placed inside a balloon as people bring floral tributes in London's Green Park, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Because she reigned and lived for so long, Queen Elizabeth II's death was a reminder that mortality and the march of time are inexorable. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)