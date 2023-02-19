Cronin says UCLA seed in NCAA bracket preview is 'comical'

“When we left the Pac-12, it cost a lot of people millions of dollars and there was going to be fallout, and I think it’s a direct result,” he said. “I had nothing to do with us leaving the league, but you deal with the fallout being a lame duck.”

The committee placed the 16 teams into the four regions. The Bruins (23-4 overall, 14-2 Pac-12) landed in the East Regional, to be played in New York, along with Purdue, No. 11 overall seed Iowa State and No. 14 overall seed Marquette.

Meanwhile, Arizona (24-4, 13-4) was placed in the West, to be played in Las Vegas, with Kansas, No. 12 seed Kansas State and No. 15 seed Gonzaga.

“A couple years ago we proved your seed doesn't matter,” Cronin said.

In 2021, the 11th-seeded Bruins reached the Final Four before losing in overtime to Gonzaga in the national semifinals.

UCLA's leading scorer, Jaime Jaquez Jr., said he wasn't aware the preview bracket had been announced.

“I'll wait for the final bracket to be excited or not excited,” he said. “Probably excited.”

The bracket preview show aired on CBS.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is March 12.

