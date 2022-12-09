Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup

Neymar and his teammates should have known what was coming at Education City Stadium.

Croatia needed penalties to beat Denmark in the round of 16 four years ago, then defeated host Russia by the same means in the quarterfinals before eventually losing to France in regulation time in the final. This year, Japan was sent home in the round of 16 after 1-1 draw before Brazil followed in yet another shootout.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic got things started on Friday, saving the opening penalty attempt from Rodrygo. Croatia converted all four of its penalty kicks, with captain Luka Modric third in line.

It came down to Marquinhos to keep Brazil in the tournament but he hit the post before dropping to his knees, crestfallen.

“We are raised as fighters, giving our best,” Livakovic said. ”And that’s the recipe for success.”

Livakovic had made several key saves throughout the match, but Neymar gave Brazil the lead at the end of the first half of extra time. Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute.

That was a key goal, no question, but Livakovic was the key player.

“He was the difference in crucial moments that saved us,” Dalić said. “He saved the first penalty and gave us confidence and a lack of confidence for the rival because they were afraid he would save them again. He made a difference through the whole match.”

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

