Croatia probes reports of police violence against migrants

“Forensic examination of the video revealed that the men had equipment and uniforms consistent with a branch of the Croatian police called Intervention Police,” Van Dijken added.

Human rights organizations have for years been accusing Croatia’s police of brutality and illegal pushbacks of migrants to Bosnia, which Croatia has consistently denied.

Bosnia, which has still not fully recovered from its brutal 1992-95 war, became a bottleneck for thousands of Europe-bound migrants from the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa several years ago when other nations closed their borders to block migration paths through the Balkans.

Upon entering Bosnia, most migrants walk northwest to the border with Croatia, one of the last gateways to central and northern Europe.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said Thursday the police had already set up a “special investigative team” to look into the most recent allegations and accompanying video footage.

“The team is already in the field and has a task to establish what happened, where it happened and who took part in it,” Bozinovic said, adding: “there are many questions to be answered.”

Croatian authorities have announced similar investigations in the past, but said they revealed no sign of organized wrongdoing by police

The EU's top migration official, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Thursday that some of the reports on alleged violence against migrants by Croatian police were “shocking,” and she was “extremely concerned.”

“This needs to be investigated, but they seem to indicate some kind of orchestration of violence at our external borders,” Johansson said.

