Croatia police present drug seizures in Adriatic Sea port

The discovery last October in the port of Ploce of nearly 220 kilograms (482 pounds) of heroin was the biggest ever in Croatia, police said.

’We conducted a search of a container on board a ship that came to port of Ploce from Iraq," Dubrovnik police criminal investigator Zoran Tikvica said. “Inside the container we found 80 boxes made of lead, weight of about 300 kilograms, and within 40 of these lead boxes we found 296 packages (of heroin.)