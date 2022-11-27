Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals

Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team's trip to soccer's biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco, the Group F leaders after a surprise 2-0 victory over Belgium earlier in the day.

Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for Croatia, the runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Captain Luka Modric, 37, was still looking for his first goal of the tournament in what is likely his final World Cup.