Croatia advances at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium

Not only did he fail to guide in that late chance from close range, he hit a shot against the post with the goal beckoning. Another chance, from a header in front of goal, sailed over the bar, but it's not clear if the goal would have counted.

What has long been called Belgium’s “Golden Generation” — now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances — is set to split with the World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak.

The team, which has faced questions of infighting between players during the tournament in Qatar, scored only one goal in three games and saved its best performance until its final match. It came too late.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who has been in charge for more than six years, was asked after the game if he will remain coach.

“Now is not the moment," he answered.

Croatia will play the winner of Group E on Monday.

