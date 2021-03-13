Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist

“For him to say something as racist as that — it’s ridiculous,” said the state senator, who is Black. “It’s a totally racist comment and the insult to injury is he didn’t mind saying it in the position that he holds because for some reason that’s just deemed as acceptable behavior for people who live in and are elected officials in this state.”

Ron Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he made the comment because many of the protests last summer over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent and caused widespread property damage. The unrest in the days after the handcuffed Black man's May 25 death while in police custody caused extensive damage in cities across the country — an estimated $500 million in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area alone.

“That’s why I would have been more concerned,” Johnson said in a statement.

Democrats seeking the two-term senator's seat next year were quick to call him out.

“Ron Johnson is a racist and is unfit to serve the people of Wisconsin. There is no missing context here. He knew what he was saying, he knew he shouldn’t say it, but this is who he is,” said Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County executive who is also seeking the Democratic nomination, said Johnson has reached “a new despicable low” with his comments.