Cristobal arrives at Miami, says it's 'time to go to work'

Cristobal is a Miami native, won two national championships at the school as a player and earned two degrees from his time here. He was lured home after four years in Oregon, where he went 35-13, guided the Ducks to a pair of Pac-12 titles and had them ranked as high as No. 3 in the country.

Oregon made 53 appearances in the AP Top 25 under Cristobal. That’s four more than Miami has made in the last eight seasons combined.

Recruiting will be an eight-day sprint to the finish; the early signing period starts Dec. 15. Cristobal’s reputation as a recruiter is elite, but having basically a week to put together a class would be daunting for anyone.

It’s clear that he wants quarterback Tyler Van Dyke -- who took over when D’Eriq King got hurt and finished the regular season with nearly 3,000 yards in nine games -- to return. Van Dyke has given no indication otherwise.

“It’s obvious, watching from afar and watching film on the way in, there’s not a better quarterback in the country,” Cristobal said.

Cristobal had several family members at the event Tuesday. His mother, he said, is seriously ill at a nearby hospital and will “get the news when she’s ready for it.”

He seemed genuinely touched by the turnout, by some of the words spoken, by the chance to come home.

“What an honor. My God, what an honor,” Cristobal said. “This is incredible. This is just the beginning.”

Caption Miami new football coach, Mario Cristobal, holds up a jersey after being introduced at a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. Cristobal is returning to his alma mater, where he won two championships as a player. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Mario Cristobal, right, kisses his wife, Jessica, after being introduced as Miami football coach during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. Cristobal is returning to his alma mater, where he won two championships as a player. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky