Crimea shipyard burning after a Ukrainian attack and 24 are injured, Russian-installed official says

The Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea was on fire Wednesday after a Ukrainian attack, and 24 people were injured, local Russian-installed official reported
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

The Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea was on fire Wednesday after a Ukrainian attack, and 24 people were injured, local Russian-installed official reported.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Moscow-appointed governor of the port city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, said on Telegram on Wednesday that the fire was sparked by a missile attack.

The official posted a photo of the fire with smoke billowing over it. The Sevastopol Shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia as vessels in its Black Sea fleet are being repaired there.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea. Seven missiles were shot down and all the sea drones have been destroyed, the military said, but some of the missiles damaged two ships that were being repaired in the shipyard.

In Other News
1
New England braces for more rain after hourslong downpour left...
2
Putin welcomes Kim Jong Un at cosmodrome in Russia's far east
3
Taylor Swift and her 'Anti-Hero' top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by...
4
Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of...
5
Mosquitoes, long the enemy, are now bred to help prevent the spread of...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top