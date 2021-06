Crews work to reopen Floyd square, activists close it again

The tribute at the square sprang up organically in the days after Floyd's death. As people gathered to express their grief and anger, community members set up makeshift barricades to block traffic, which the city eventually replaced with concrete ones.

Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders pledged to reopen the intersection, but activist leaders have said they won't step aside unless the city meets their 24 demands. Among them: recall the county prosecutor, fire the head of the state’s criminal investigative agency, and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on programs to create jobs, combat racism and support affordable housing.

City officials didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment on the activists closing down the intersection again.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded for air.

Chauvin has also been indicted on federal charges alleging he violated Floyd's civil rights, as well as the civil rights of a 14-year-old he restrained in a 2017 arrest.

The three other former Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death were also charged with federal civil rights violations. They await trial in state court on aiding and abetting counts.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Traffic moves on the north end of Chicago Avenue after barriers had been removed on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Minneapolis. Workers using front-end loaders and brooms arrived just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and cleared the intersection where Floyd was killed, which is informally known as George Floyd Square. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

