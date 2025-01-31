Crews in midair crash included second-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

Lilley, 28, was engaged with plans to marry this fall. He earned his certification to fly commercial airplanes just two years ago, according to FAA records, which takes 1,500 hours of logged flight time.

“His life was just getting started really,” said Therault, who has known Lilley since they were boys growing up in southeast Georgia. “Everything was coming together. He wanted to have a family. His path was finally set.”

Authorities say there were no survivors from the country's deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the icy waters of the river as recovery operations continue.

Lilley got certified as a flight instructor last year.

“He was not too far off from being promoted to captain, which was kind of his dream,” Therault said. “He was only 28. His work ethic was phenomenal. If he set his mind to something, he accomplished it.”

Here's what we know so far about other members of the two flight crews:

Jonathan Campos

The captain of the American Airlines flight was 34-year-old Jonathan Campos, according to multiple news reports. His aunt, Beverly Lane, told The New York Times that Campos had wanted to be a pilot since the age of 3.

“I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird,” Lane said.

She told the newspaper she talked with Campos on Wednesday, just before the fateful flight. He told her he was looking forward to an upcoming Caribbean cruise with family.

Campos was a 2015 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he studied Aeronautical Science, according to the university.

Danasia Elder

Danasia Elder was a flight attendant on the commercial flight, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported.

Elder’s brother-in-law, Brandon Payne, described her as “full of life,” highlighting her love for God, her kids and travel. She was married with two children, Kayden and Dallas.

“She was a great wife, a great parent, a great friend,” Payne told the news station. “She was very bright, very smart. She was an entrepreneur. This flight attendant thing was kind of like one of her dreams she wanted to do.”

Payne said he is proud of his sister-in-law for pursuing her dream.

“She would want y’all to do the same thing she did. Chase your dreams, no matter what. Don’t let nothing scare you, push you away. Just believe in yourself, believe in God, and follow the path,” Payne said.

Ian Epstein

Flight attendant Ian Epstein was “full of life,” said his sister, Robbie Bloom, in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

“He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people,” she said. “But his true love was his family.”

She said he was a father, stepfather, husband and brother.

“He will be truly missed. Our biggest comfort at this time is the outpouring of love we are seeing from past passengers who met Ian while he was doing what he loved to do!” Bloom said. She said the family has been deeply moved by all the love and support but also asks for privacy as they grieve.

Ryan O'Hara

Ryan O'Hara was one of three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter.

“Ryan was just the most committed, disciplined person I remember working with,” said Josh Muehlendorf, a senior instructor pilot in the U.S. Army. “He had such great integrity.”

The two flew together numerous times on the same route in D.C. several years prior to the fatal crash and O’Hara took rules and procedures seriously, according to Muehlendorf.

“Ryan was one of those crew chiefs who always had our back,” he said.

Andrew Eaves

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on the social platform X that the state was mourning the death of Andrew Eaves, who was also aboard the Army helicopter.

Eaves was from the small town of Brooksville in eastern Mississippi, Reeves said.

His wife, Carrie Eaves, confirmed he was on the helicopter in a Facebook post Thursday.

“We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve,” the post read.

She also asked that people refrain from posting negative comments on social media.

“These families children do not need to suffer more pain,” she wrote.

___

Associated Press journalists Rio Yamat in Las Vegas, Nadia Lathan in Austin, Texas, and Safiyah Riddle in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP