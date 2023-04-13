Crews continue to fight major Indiana scrap plastics fire

The church was trying to “fill in and provide comfort to the greatest extent possible for our families that are displaced or evacuated, or somewhere in between those fears,” executive pastor Jesse Arthur said.

At least 1,500 people live in the evacuation zone, though it's not known how many obeyed the call to leave.

Richmond schools were closed for a second consecutive day based on advice from county emergency managers.

The fire occurred at a former factory site that was used to store plastics that could be resold. The operation has long been under scrutiny by Richmond officials: A judge in 2020 affirmed a cleanup order after city inspectors found fire sprinklers missing and fire hazards among bulk packages of plastics.

Seth Smith, who has been identified as the operator, told the city in 2019 that he sends scrap materials to 29 countries, according to meeting minutes of the Unsafe Building Commission.

“I own a bunch of trailers,” Smith told the commission. “I set the semis at these facilities and they fill them up with their scrap materials. When I started in 1987, there was only 4,000 plastic companies. Now there is over 47,000 plastic companies. It has got out of control, but now I have a plan.”

It's not clear what, if anything, Smith did to comply with the court decision about a cleanup or what steps the city took to enforce it. His attorney at the time, Ron Moore, declined to comment Thursday. Smith could not be reached.

“The city was devoting available resources to abate the problems, but unfortunately the fire occurred before complete remediation could occur," city attorney Andrew Sickmann told WRTV-TV.

Smith's business has been known as My Way Trading, Cornerstone Trading Group and Diversified Green Solutions, according to court documents and other public filings.

AP reporter Ed White in Detroit contributed to this story.

