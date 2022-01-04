Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause

Whipped by winds reaching 100 mph (160 kph) last week, the inferno destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate the rapidly-growing suburban area pockmarked by grasslands.

Two people were still missing on Tuesday, and crews sifted the locations where they lived by hand, using small tools in their search for any remains.

Federal and state investigators have interviewed dozens of people in their search for the fire's cause. Results of that investigation — and even a progress report — could take days, if not weeks, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.

Pelle said part of the investigation in the area where they think the fire started includes property occupied by members of The Twelve Tribes, a Christian religious community founded by a Tennessee high school teacher in the 1970s that is thought to have 2,000 to 3,000 members worldwide. But Pelle said when asked about it at a Monday news briefing that the group isn't the only focus of the investigation, which hasn't yet honed in on a suspected cause.

Twelve Tribes didn't respond to a voicemail and email sent Monday by The Associated Press to a number and email listed on the group's website. A man who answered a different phone number affiliated with the group said Tuesday nobody is authorized to speak for the organization and declined to identify himself.

Experts have said that the winter fire was rare but that similar events will become more common as climate change warms the planet and suburbs grow in fire-prone areas. The blaze followed months of drought that included a dry fall and little snow so far this winter for the Denver metropolitan area.

The investigation into the fire's origin is focused on an area near Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on the day the fire began, Pelle said. Authorities have said that no downed power lines were found in the area.

Known as Marshall Mesa, the area in unincorporated Boulder County lies near the base of the Rocky Mountain foothills and overlooks more heavily populated suburbs that were devastated by the fire. Marshall Mesa is surrounded by tinder-dry public open space and private grasslands.

In the search for the missing, crews were looking for a woman in the town of Superior and a man from the nearby community of Marshall.

Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes said authorities were using cadaver dogs to re-check destroyed properties as a precaution.

He said no one was reported missing in the heavily damaged city, but that “doesn’t mean we won’t find something.” Hayes told reporters Monday that he lost his home and was wearing a change of clothes he asked someone to buy for him.

Among the homes that were still intact, utility crews went door to door to check if natural gas and electricity could be safely restored.

“What a relief,” uttered Louisville resident Carl Johns as a utility worker turned on a gas valve and went inside Johns’ home of 21 years to make sure appliances were lighting up. He had been living with friends since Thursday, when police drove through the neighborhood and urged everyone by loudspeaker to evacuate.

Some of his neighbors weren’t so lucky. Down the street stood a row of burned homes.

“That just blows me away,” Johns said. “The houses aren’t there, and you can’t recognize your own block.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment.

Caption A woman looks on as Boulder County Sheriff's officers investigate the origins of the Marshall wildfire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Ron Damario peers into what remains of his charred safe, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Louisville, Colo. Damario lost his home after a fire ripped through Boulder County on Thursday. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson

Caption Boulder County Sheriff's officers work a road block at the suspected origin of the Marshall wildfire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption A car is towed that a wildfire spared in Louisville, Colo., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Behind the car is the burned home. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson

Caption A man holds the flag and a sign reading "BOCO STRONG! We will rise again!!!" during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Matthew Jonas

Caption A burned car is abandoned on a hilltop overlooking Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption Members of the Colorado National Guard man a road block near the suspected origin of the Marshall wildfire Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Barba Hickman surveys the rubble of her burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman had lived in the home with her husband for 23 years. He found the couple's safe Sunday but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption Rep. Jason Crow stops to photograph a home during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Matthew Jonas

Caption Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son Austin Hickman, in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The elder Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption The remains of Element Hotel is surrounded by debris from the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Matthew Jonas

Caption Snow covers the burned remains of a car after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Credit: Jack Dempsey

Caption Karen England Horan sifts through the remains of her condo looking for jewelry and family heirlooms after it was destroyed by a wildfire that swept through her neighborhood in Louisville, Colo. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Credit: Haven Daley