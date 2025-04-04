Creighton scores in portal with ex-Big Ten freshman of year Freeman and high-scoring Graves

“He is a proven scorer at the high major level and is only scratching the surface in terms of his potential,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Our offense will allow his versatility to be on full display. We can’t wait to have him in a Bluejay uniform.”

The Bluejays also secured a transfer from Nik Graves, a junior guard who averaged 17.5 points per game this season with Charlotte.

Also Friday, former Minnesota forward Frank Mitchell signed with St. Bonaventure. Mitchell averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Gophers this season. He finished with two double-doubles in his last three games with Minnesota.

Prior to Minnesota, Mitchell spent a year at Canisius, where he averaged 12.1 points and 11.6 boards. He began his college career at Humber College in Toronto, where he helped lead the Hawks to the 2022 CCAA National Championship and the 2022 OCAA Provincial Championship. He sat out the 2022-23 season under NCAA transfer rules.

In women's college basketball, Louisville added former Arizona guard Skylar Jones. The 6-foot Jones averaged 10.3 points and 1.6 steals as a sophomore for the Wildcats this season.

“She’s a playmaker on both ends of the floor, and her energy, toughness, and skill set will be a great addition to our team," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said.

