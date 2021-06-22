Creighton put on probation by NCAA amid fallout of FBI probe

The committee said Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen violated ethics rules after he conducted his own investigation without notifying or coordinating with the compliance office. Rasmussen determined that no violation had occurred and kept the information to himself until the FBI's case came to public light.

“The violations largely stem from individuals permitting personal relationships to cloud their judgment and influence their decision-making,” the NCAA committee said. "Specifically, the assistant coach prioritized loyalty to his friend, the agent associate; and the athletics director looked past alarming conduct based on his trust in the assistant coach.”

The Bluejays went 24-9 during the 2019-20 season before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They followed up the breakthrough year with their best season under coach Gregg McDermott, going 22-9 and finishing second in the Big East before advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974.

