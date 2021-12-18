Creighton finishes strong, knocks off No. 9 Villanova 79-59

Villanova lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since February 2020.

There were 10 lead changes and two ties before Creighton got on a roll late in the first half. The Bluejays made five straight shots during a 15-5 spurt. Hawkins scored eight points in two minutes and Nembhard made a 3 from the wing to put Creighton up 35-26.

THE TAKEAWAY

Creighton: The Bluejays are only the fourth Villanova opponent to score more than 60 points. They picked up their sixth win against 'Nova since 2013-14, most of any Wildcat opponent over that span.

Villanova: The Wildcats continue to struggle offensively. They had trouble dealing with top-ranked Baylor's trapping defense in a 57-36 loss on Sunday. The offensive struggles were more self-inflicted this time. They never found a rhythm and went a season-worst 4 of 23 on 3s.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts Xavier on Tuesday.

Creighton: Visits DePaul on Monday.

