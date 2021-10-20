Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

The Swiss authority said Credit Suisse has already taken some steps to improve its risk-management and control systems, but that it would appoint an independent third-party to review the measures put in place and make sure they are effective.

It also said Credit Suisse’s existing credit transactions with “financially weak and corruption-prone state or companies with guarantees from such states” must be reviewed by an independent third party.

Two years ago, U.S. prosecutors charged five people, including former Credit Suisse bankers Andrew Pearse, Surjan Singh and Detelina Subeva, in a $2 billion fraud involving sham naval, fishing and other projects in Mozambique.

The announcements late Tuesday close the British, Swiss and U.S. cases.

The Mozambique case, dating to activities between 2013 and 2016, highlights yet another episode of troubles for Credit Suisse. Earlier this year, FINMA said it was looking into possible penalties against Credit Suisse over its announcement of billions of dollars in losses linked to a default on margin calls by U.S.-based Archegos Capital.