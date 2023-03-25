Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness

With Miami's win over Houston and San Diego State's takedown of Alabama on Friday night, the NCAA Tournament will not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

Purdue, Kansas, Houston and Alabama are all gone, ensuring the Final Four will not have a No. 1 team for the first time since 2011 and the third overall. The four teams deemed by the NCAA to be the best in the country combined to win five tournament games this year, the fewest by three among No. 1 seeds since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.