Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch

The spacecraft belonging to the company ispace was originally supposed to land in a flat plain. But the target was changed to a crater before December's launch. The crater's steep cliff apparently confused the onboard software, and the 7-foot (2-meter) spacecraft went into a free-fall from less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) up, slamming into the lunar surface.

CEO and founder Takeshi Hakamada said the company is still on track to attempt another moon landing in 2024, and that all the lessons learned will be incorporated into the next try. A third landing attempt is planned for 2025.