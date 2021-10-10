Craig’s final Bond takes $56 million at domestic box office

“Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are huge believers in the theatrical experience,” Lomis said of the film's producers. “They delivered us a terrific movie and together we held it for theatrical. That was hugely important to us, to them and to the theater owners. And when you see this kind of result, it’s very gratifying.”

According to North American distributor United Artists Releasing, 25% of moviegoers returned to theaters for the first time in 18 months this weekend, suggesting that the film will have legs.

“That, I thought, was a pretty significant statistic,” Lomis added.

He said he’s been getting calls from theater owners around the country saying that audiences have been regularly applauding at the end of the movie.

But the profitability of Bond movies ultimately comes down to international, which in the Craig era has regularly accounted for over 70% of the global total. “No Time to Die” launched abroad last weekend, with Universal handling some territories and MGM others, and as of Sunday global grosses were estimated to be over $313.3 million.