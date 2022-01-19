Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs

A second post immediately followed, “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”

In the third, he wrote, “That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

The playoff loss ended after Prescott gained 17 yards on a quarterback draw to the 49ers 24, and the Cowboys were unable to spike the ball in time to stop to clock for one more play. Umpire Ramon George bumped into Prescott when officially marking the ball after Prescott's run before time ran out.

Before Prescott's apology Tuesday night, NBA referees condemned the quarterback's postgame comments.

"The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future," read the post on the @OfficialNBARefs account earlier Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL