Cowboys' Prescott leaves camp practice with shoulder strain

“It’s part of being a backup quarterback, right?” Garrett said after practice Wednesday. “You’ve always got to be ready, ready to step in at any point. So that’s all it was today, just an opportunity to step in there and get some reps in there with the ones.”

The Cowboys have resisted signing another veteran free agent since Prescott's return. Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci are next in line, although Rush has missed time with a back issue in camp.

Dallas lost the first four games without Prescott last year. Andy Dalton, his primary backup, signed with Chicago as a free agent and is expected to start for the Bears.

