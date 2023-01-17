springfield-news-sun logo
Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses 4 straight extra points

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has missed all four of his extra points in Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game.

Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0.

Maher made 50 of 53 extra points in the regular season, missing his last one in Week 18 — meaning he has missed five in a row.

He was wide right on his first two kicks Monday night, pulled his third try wide left and then hit the top of the right upright on his fourth attempt.

Maher was solid on field goals this season, going 29 of 32 (90.6%) — including 9 of 11 from 50 yards or more, with a long of 60.

