Cowboys deliver on coach's guarantee, beat rival Washington

Doran Armstrong recovered the fumble Parsons forced and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, and Randy Gregory picked off Heinicke and forced Allen to fumble on a sack the day after he was activated off injured reserve. Armstrong and his teammates celebrated his TD with some of the many Cowboys fans in attendance for what felt like a home game for the leaders in the NFC East, complete with custom benches on the visiting sideline.

“They were great benches,” Prescott said. "They were heated, so they did the deed and did what we needed them to, so I guess that’s why we brought them in.”

In the aftermath of McCarthy saying, "We're going to win this game — I'm confident in that," his team sputtered late but took care of business. Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper and two interceptions, Ezekiel Elliott ran 12 times for 45 yards through a knee injury and the Cowboys (9-4) distanced themselves from Washington (6-7) in the NFC East.

“We got high standards and high expectations for ourselves,” said Prescott, who was 23 of 39 for 211 yards. "Got going pretty early, got a big lead, but we’ve got to be able to finish it off and not let them back in the game.”

Tensions boiled over with 10:29 left when Washington rookie William Bradley-King — promoted off the practice squad in the morning because of COVID-19 absences — shoved Prescott near the Cowboys sideline. Elliott shoved Bradley-King, and Dallas right tackle La'el Collins was ejected for his role in the skirmish.

With blue and white jerseys outnumbering burgundy and gold at FedEx Field, the Cowboys made themselves at home by ordering heated benches with the silver star logo and team wordmarks. Owner Jerry Jones made a point this week to say the D.C. area is his team's biggest concentration of fans outside Texas.

By far the biggest crowd to witness a Washington home game this season saw Heinicke get sacked four times and exit with a left knee injury. Heinicke finished 11 of 25 for 122 yards, a 43-yard TD pass to Cam Sims and a diving 2-point conversion after his miserable first half.

Antonio Gibson fumbled for the sixth time this season, Allen was 4 of 9 for 53 yards and Washington's streak came to a screeching half after allowing 18 points in the first quarter — more than it was giving up per game over the past month.

“The Washington Football Team versus Dallas should be a big game like it was today,” coach Ron Rivera said. "We’ve just got to play better.”

MIGHTY PARSONS

Parsons had two sacks and became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 and third in NFL history to have at least one in six consecutive games. One came on third and another on fourth down.

"Third and four down is when you hunt," Parsons said. “Those are the money downs."

ZEKE GUTS IT OUT

With Tony Pollard inactive because of a foot injury, Elliott got the lion's share of the carries before the game turned into a blowout. Zeke surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the sixth consecutive season and came back in the fourth when the game got close again.

“That was me being conservative,” McCarthy said. “He was fine. He wanted to go back in. That was me being overcautious.”

WASHINGTON'S THIRD QB

With Allen replacing Heinicke, Washington has now had at least three quarterbacks throw a pass for the fourth consecutive season. The most recent time the organization had one QB all season was Kirk Cousins in 2017.

But there's no controversy. Rivera said of Heinicke, "If he’s healthy, he’s our starter.”

INJURIES

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith limped off late in the third quarter with a left ankle injury.

Washington: WR Terry McLaurin was evaluated for a concussion after his head bounced off the turf trying to make a catch early in the third quarter. ... LT Charles Leno left late in the second quarter with a back injury. ... C Tyler Larsen was carted off in the fourth with a left leg injury. ... TE Sammis Reyes left with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.

Washington: Visits the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Caption Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) runs downfield to score a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Running alongside Armstrong is teammate defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90). (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Caption Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) lays on the ground after fumbling the ball that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) recovered and ran to the end zone for touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his two-point conversion against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on this play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera gesturing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the ground after getting pressured to pass the ball by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) catches a high snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) falls out of bounds after being tackled by Washington Football Team middle linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs with the ball as he chased by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) running downfield to score a touchdown after a fumble from Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) running on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Caption A privacy tent on the sidelines is raised for Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) who was being examined by team medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Caption Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (69) is attended to by members of the medical team after being injured following a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)