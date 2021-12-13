springfield-news-sun logo
X

COVID issues prompt NBA to postpone Bulls' next 2 games

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Caption
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

Nation & World
2 hours ago
The NBA has postponed the Chicago Bulls’ next two games, with 10 of the team’s players in the league’s health and safety protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games on Monday, with 10 of the team's players in the league's health and safety protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced. The Bulls' next game is now scheduled for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

The team confirmed Monday that backup forward Alize Johnson became the 10th player to enter the protocols, joining a list that includes stars Zach LaVine and DeMar Derozan. Also on it are Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

That left the Bulls with the eight available players, the league minimum to field a team. That list includes two players on two-way contracts in Devon Dotson and Tyler Cook, another signed to a 10-day contract last week in Alfonzo McKinnie, and rookie Marko Simonovic, who has played most of the season in the G League.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots a three-point basket past New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots a three-point basket past New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Caption
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots a three-point basket past New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

In Other News
1
Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
2
No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians
3
WH aims to restore faith in government by improving services
4
Macron urges strengthening EU borders during Hungary visit
5
Supreme Court rejects appeal over press access in Wisconsin
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top